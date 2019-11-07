Lawton teen sought in murder

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A 19-year-old Lawton man is wanted for the Oct. 6 shooting death outside the G-Spot.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Jamar Angel Jackson for first-degree murder — deliberate intent, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole and death.

Jackson is accused of shooting Tahiba Willis, 26, of Lawton, in the chest and abdomen leading to his death the morning of Oct. 6, according to the charge.

Investigators learned about Jackson while investigating another man that was with him the morning of the incident. According to the probable cause affidavit, the two men were identified as being inside the club the night of the shooting, based on G-Spot security cameras.