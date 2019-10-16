Lawton, WF Chambers of Commerce officials talk 2020 economic growth plans

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL) — As folks nationwide share their stories using #SupportYourLocalChamberDay, Lawton and Wichita Falls officials talk economic growth goals for 2020.

Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Henry Florsheim said one of the pressing things on the agenda is getting an accurate census count for the coming year but also to enhance the quality of life.

“Nowadays you’ve got to have the right product to attract people and that product is your city,” Florsheim said.

Local Chamber of Commerce’s nationwide aim to provide networking, visibility, training and more to businesses, big or small.

“We spend a lot of time serving as advocates for the business community, supporting things that will help the business community and fighting things that won’t,” Florsheim said.

As Florsheim and the Chamber staff continue to work toward building a strong Wichita Falls, they can’t help but look at how far they have come with economic growth and where they’re hoping to be.

“They are primarily focused on workforce development, how do we grow the talent pools so our employers will have more people to choose from,” Florsheim said.

Florsheim said other strategies are focused on the quality of life elements that will help create a community where more people are willing to stay or move to.

Over in Lawton, the Chamber is highlighting its staff, board and 927 members, an increase of more than 130 from last year.

The Chamber’s President and CEO Brenda Spencer-Ragland said she is proud of the city’s progression over the last year.

“We’ve seen a steady increase in our tax revenue so we are very excited about that, we’ve got more visitors, more groups, more investments coming here,” Spencer-Ragland said.

Despite the recent string of violence in Lawton, Spencer-Ragland said Lawton is a safe place to live and the city, as well as chamber members, have a commitment to the quality of life.

Spencer-Ragland said the chamber is also focusing on promoting health and well-being in the workplace.

Both Spencer-Ragland and Florsheim believe the future of economic development is looking bright for their respective cities.

Florsheim said as part of the strategic plan, the chamber is working on a diversity initiative and they are hoping to launch something geared toward young professionals in the coming year.

To read more on the Wichita Falls Chamber’s strategic plan, follow this link.

For Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, follow this link.