Lawton woman becomes unconscious while driving, dies at hospital

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are unsure what led to a Lawton woman becoming unconscious while driving and ultimately dying in a late Saturday night incident.

According to OHP Trooper Brian Dixon, Mary J. Campos, 63, was eastbound on H. E. Bailey Turnpike just after 10 p.m. While driving, Campos became unconscious, and her passenger, Daniel R. Campos, 65, took control of the 2019 Chevy Traverse to pull over on the side of the road.

The passenger then pulled Campos out of the car and began performing CPR until first responders arrived on scene.

First responders took Campos to Camanche County Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

