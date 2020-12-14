Lawton woman charged after kicking ER nurse, police officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Lawton woman pleads guilty and is sentenced to probation for kicking an emergency room nurse in the neck and a police officer in the face.

Jeanie Ellis, 36, agreed to a plea offer on two counts of assault of a public servant.

Last January, police arrested Ellis when they found her in a car on Jefferson.

They said she was slumped over the center console and the car was running and was in drive, and there was a can of malt liquor in the cupholder.

She was taken by ambulance to the hospital and officers said she became combative and refused to give a blood specimen.

When officers got a warrant and a nurse attempted to draw blood, they said she kicked the nurse in the neck, and then kicked an officer in the face.

