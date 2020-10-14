Lawton woman dead following pin-in collision in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Lawton woman is dead after being pinned in her vehicle for about two hours following a collision at the intersection of US 277 and County Road 1470 in Caddo County.

Carol J. Cody, 52, was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the accident report, Cody was driving a 2016 Honda Pilot eastbound on County Road 1470 at 12:52 p.m. on Tuesday, about a half-mile south of Cyril in Caddo County.

A 2010 Kenworth Rock Hauler was driving southbound on US 277 and collided with Cody when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of the two roads.

The accident report said the Honda Pilot then departed the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole before coming to rest.

Officials said Cody was pinned for approximately two hours before being extracted by the Cyril Fire Department.

The driver of the Rock Hauler was not injured.

The accident is under investigation by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.