Lawton woman dies following crash into home

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A Lawton woman passed away Monday night after police said she drove into the front of her home following complaints of shortness of breath.

Melva J. Camacho, 72, was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics on Monday, June 14 at 9:47 p.m.

According to the accident report, Camacho was pulling into the driveway of her residence in the 100 block of Northwest Red Elk Drive in Lawton.

The report said Camacho was on the phone with her sister and was complaining about shortness of breath.

According to the report, Camacho then drove her vehicle into the front of the residence.

Comanche Nation Police and first responders arrived on the scene and broke the window of the vehicle to extract the driver.

The report said once Camacho was extracted from the vehicle, first responders began performing CPR.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.