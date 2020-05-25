Lawton woman indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge after wreck kills Burkburnett woman

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)— A Lawton woman is now indicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter after authorities said she was driving drunk and caused a wreck that killed a 29-year-old Burkburnett woman last September.

30-year-old Justine Gallegos posted her $100,000 bond the day after the accident and was booked and released from jail again on March 13 when her first bond was revoked.

It happened on Kell West near Taft on September 27.



Police said Gallegos was traveling east on Kell at a high rate of speed and crossed the center median and crashed head-on into a westbound Mazda which then crashed into a tree.



29-year-old Pimcorn Kasemthaveesak was pinned inside and pronounced dead on the scene.



Police said Gallegos had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and was slurring her speech. They said she refused to answer any of their questions on whether she had consumed alcohol.



Gallegos was taken to the hospital where police obtained a warrant for a blood sample.



Kasemthaveesak worked at the Sheppard Post Exchange and also at United Market Street.