Lawton woman tries to steal 2-year-old boy in restaurant

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — On January 2, at approximately 8:30 p.m. officers with the Lawton Police Department were dispatched to Sheridan and Gore (Murphy’s Gas Station) in reference to Michelle Litton.

Officers made contact with Litton and dispatched advised that she currently has a Comanche County felony warrant for forcibly taking away a child.

Litton was wanted in connection to the incident that took place on December 23, where she attempted to carry away a 2-year-old boy from a Freddy’s restaurant in Lawton when his 12-year-old sister stepped in.

Litton was taken into custody for the warrant and transported to the city jail to be booked without incident.

She was then transported to Commanche County Jail.

Litton has previous convictions in Comanche County for aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, prostitution, trespassing and larceny.