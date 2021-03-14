Lawton’s first Black firefighter encourages diversity in department

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Fire Department is hoping to increase recruitment and promote diversity in the department and Lawton’s first Black firefighter is encouraging people of color to join.

“Just imagine one out of 100 plus, it’s gon be some tension somewhere which there was some tension somewhere,” Raymond Gates, Lawton’s first Black firefighter, said.

Sep. 1, 1971: the day Gates became the first black firefighter in Lawton.

At the time, Gates was working as a sanitation worker for the city when the fire chief approached him about being a firefighter.

“I wanted to find a better job than the sanitation department so I could take care of my family, feed my family. I talked to him, he told me to put my application in and I put an application in. I went through the process and he hired me,” Gates said.

Gates already knew some of the firefighters from his time as a sanitation worker, and while that made his transition a little easier, he said there was still tension with some of his co-workers.

“[You say] say all-white department. When somebody of color comes in, they have to watch what they say, do this and that,” Gates said. “There were some things that I could hear was said that they had been saying all along when I wasn’t there, they were among themselves.”

His nephew, Anthony Hall, is currently a corporal in the Lawton Fire Department and he said his uncle was part of his inspiration to join the fire department.

“I have other things in life: a college degree, military and all that other stuff,” Hall said. “But I can honestly say this is a good career. I see how he did it and it’s a good career.”

Hall said there are currently less than ten firefighters of color, five of them being Black, out of the almost 150 firefighters in the department.

He and his uncle hope to see more diversity in the department.

“There’s a myth about black people [that they] are scared of fire,” Gates said. “But what [other] people [are] scared of fires too. It just goes around, you can do it, I can do it.”

Raymond Gates is living black history in Lawton and is encouraging other people to look towards the noble profession of fire fighting and start a career.

Gates said some of those pictures he had will be sent to a local museum.