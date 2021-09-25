Lazy Dog Saloon teams up with Texas Pit Crew for fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lazy Dog Saloon and Texas Pit Crew teamed up for some fun and fundraising.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, Texas Pit Crew had some adorable pups up for adoption. Food, beer and a dunk tank were some main attractions with all proceeds going to the non-profit.

The dogs supporting dogs event definitely made a splash with attendees and Denise French with Texas Pit Crew said it helps them just as much.

“We really appreciate Lazy Dog inviting us out, cause they set this whole thing up. They contacted us and said, ‘hey you want to do this,’ and I’m like yes and they did all the work. We get exposure for the dogs so they get good homes and dunking people is fun and the food is good and the beer is good, nice and cold,” French said.

Interested in adopting from or donating to Texas Pit Crew? Click here for more information.