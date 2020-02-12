League of Women Voters celebrates 100 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Founded just six months before the 19th amendment was ratified, when women earned the right to vote, the League of Women Voters continues to help women take a larger role in public affairs.

The League of Women Voters was formed by the suffragists of the National American Woman Suffrage Association and began as a “mighty political experiment” designed to help 20 million women carry out their new responsibilities as voters.

In 1920, women’s rights in America changed forever and Jane McGough’s aunts were there when it happened.

“My dad had some older sisters who actually marched carrying the placards wanting to get the vote for women,” McGough said.

That’s exactly what they accomplished. Just before the 19th amendment was ratified the League of Women Voters was formed and 100 years later they keep some of their same standards.

“One of the things that the league has done since its inception is to emphasize becoming an educated voter,” McGough said. “Understanding what the issues are and understanding what the politicians represent.”

President of the League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls Kaye Holland said the league has taken great strides since its inception.

“The fear was that women would vote as a block and that they’d all vote alike,” Holland said. “That’s not the way it was. They voted like their husbands, their fathers, their brothers and now then women make up a larger portion of the voter than men.”

On Tuesday the Wichita Falls branch joined in on the 100 year anniversary and Holland said the group has gotten bigger over the years.

“The organization has grown over the last decade and one of the things that happened when the league begun was the league was nonpartisan,” Holland said. “It did not support a candidate or a party nor does it oppose a candidate or a party.”

McGough said because people have the right to vote, they also have an obligation.

“We don’t recognize how important the right to vote is,” McGough said. “It really has become not just a right to vote, but an obligation to vote.”

With one hundred years in the books, McGough and Holland hope the group continues its mission for 100 more.

The group has a guide for voters, if you’d like to see that, click here.