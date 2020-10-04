League of Women Voters forums set for this week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two forums hosted by the League of Women Voters are set for this week.

A virtual event this year, Tuesday’s forum will feature three city council positions.

Then, on Wednesday, you can hear from the three mayoral candidates and two candidates for WFISD school board place four.

League of Women Voters Wichita Falls President Kaye Holland said 2020 brought up many important issues, and since there’s no audience or meet and greet, being informed is so important this year.

“I think it’s important for them to be able to hear and see the candidates,” Holland said. “The more people who get out and vote then the stronger the voice is, politicians listen to voters. They listen to the people who speak.”

You can watch at 6:30 p.m. on their Facebook page, or website or the city’s website.

And as a reminder: the last day to register to vote is Monday, October 5th!