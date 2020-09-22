League of Women Voters registering voters on National Voter Registration Day at WF Public Library

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day across the country, and one local organization is doing its part to ensure Texoman’s are registered to vote for the upcoming elections.

The League of Women Voters in Wichita Falls has a booth set up in the Wichita Falls Public Library for those interested in registering to vote.







If you’re interested in registering to vote, you can stop by the LWVWF booth at the library until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22.

Early voting is currently underway for the special election called by Gov. Greg Abbott for State Senate District 30.

The last day to register to vote in Texas for the upcoming general election is October 5.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to encouraging the informed and active participation of citizens in government, working to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influencing public policy through education and advocacy.