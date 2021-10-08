League of Women Voters to host forum for Wichita Falls City Council candidates

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Candidates hoping to fill the upcoming vacancies on the Wichita Falls City Council will have the opportunity to state their platform and answer questions related to the office they seek.

The League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls will be hosting a Candidate Forum Monday, October 11, 2021, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Wichita Falls City Council Chambers.

Monday night’s forum will feature candidates running for Wichita Falls City Council At-Large, Council District 1, and Council District 2 seats.

All candidates who are running for Wichita Falls City Council have been invited to participate.

This year’s Candidate Forum will be open to the public and visitors are encouraged to wear masks.

Those unable to attend in person can watch the live stream of the event on Spectrum Channel 1300, on the City of Wichita Falls Facebook page or on the City of Wichita Falls website.