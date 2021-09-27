League of Women Voters to set up registration opportunities across Texoma for Voter Registration Day

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and what better way to celebrate the right to vote than ensuring you’re registered to vote in the upcoming elections?

The League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls is giving our community the opportunity to do exactly that.

The League will be hosting voter registration opportunities in partnership with several public libraries of cities within Wichita County on Tuesday, September 28.

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday first observed in 2012 and since its inception, nearly 4.5 million voters have registered to vote on that holiday.

During this time, new voters can register and previous voters can make address changes, or name changes to get information up to date.

Many states start their early voting period in October, so this is a reminder that elections are coming up and check on registrations.

The League will be hosting these events at the following locations:

Wichita Falls Public Library

600 11th Street, Wichita Falls, TX

(940) 767-0868

Registration Time: 9:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Burkburnett Public Library

215 E. 4th Street, Burkburnett, TX

(940) 569-0868

Registration Time: 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Electra Public Library

401 N. Waggoner Street, Electra, TX

(940) 495-2208

Registration Time: 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

There will be Volunteer Deputy Registrars at each location for help and information.