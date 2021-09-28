League of Women Voters Wichita Falls helps get more citizens registered to vote

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For National Voter Registration Day the League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls spent the day at three local public libraries to help get residents registered to vote, a tradition they’ve been doing for the past five years.

“Voting for the first time was a wonderful experience for me. I felt like I was grown up, I guess. I felt like I was part of society and that I had a say in what was happening and who was going to be representing me,” Cheryl Gilley, a member of the League of Women Voters said.

Cheryl Gilley said that memory of the first time she cast a vote in an election is a feeling she wants every voter to feel.

“And that’s why everybody who is a member of the League of Women Voters realizes that it’s an important thing to register people to vote,” Gilley said.

“It’s an opportunity for them to check and see if they are in fact registered, it is also an opportunity to make sure their information is up to date, like a name change, an address change those need to be updated,” Kaye Holland, the League of Women Voters Wichita Falls president said.

With many local elections coming up this November, Holland says it’s vital that citizens get out and vote.

“All elections are important but local elections are particularly important because these are people who live in your community and they are going to make decisions on your behalf in the community,” Holland said.

Holland, who has exercised her right to vote ever since she could, said it’s also important to remember the history of voting and how important it is to have this right.

“It took women 150 years to get the right to vote, and even then not everyone could vote, and so we are protective of the right to vote,” Holland said.

Gilley said she hopes the league can help prepare as many people as possible to vote in upcoming elections.

“We’re happy to help them and we can do so in many ways by just something as simple as an address change or completely registering them for the first time,” Gilley said.

“And if we’re not voting, we’re not having a voice,” Holland said.

The last day to register to vote in Texas is next Monday, October 4.