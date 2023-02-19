WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When it comes to taking up a new hobby, the most asked question is how to start.

“You are what you eat” is a common phrase we hear, and how much more could you be sure of what you are intaking than prepping your own tomatoes, onions, peppers, and more.

“I love to garden because I like the idea of fresh vegetables that only I’ve grown, and I know what’s really on them, and it’s organic and fresh, but it’s hard to grow in Texas particularly and just in general. So I wanted to get advice so that I can be successful,” Ginger Garbacz said.

Vice President of Smith’s Gardentown Michael Fiore said the course covers the fundamentals of how to start gardening and what to look for in beginners that are just starting.

“It’s really geared toward the homeowner that doesn’t have a huge space to farm. So how to maximize their small areas, and be able to have a lot of production in their own vegetable garden here in this climate, because our north Texas climate can be quite the challenge when it comes growing plants,” Fiore said.

Like Garbacz, Fiore said people’s interest in growing their own vegetables has skyrocketed.

“People are wanting to do it at home because they are wanting to make sure that their product is free of chemicals, or any type of bad input that may go into it. There’s a bigger influence on local and not having produce that’s shipped in, from Asia or South America wherever it may come from, so people are pushing more towards farmers market, and growing their own,” Fiore said.

Garbacz said with this first session alone, she’s learned the first steps it takes to create a healthy environment for plants to grow and is excited about her garden outcome.

“Instead of getting frustrated, and failing, this taught me about what kind of soil I needed, and how to enrich it, about nitrol for control or bugs and pests, and taught me which plants grow and when, and how long and how early you have to plant them. And so, I just know it’s going to make me more successful. I’m just thankful Smith’s has this. I’ve been a shopper here for years but I’ve never gone to a class, and this is really going to make my experience better,” Garbacz said.

Making sure you are what you eat, the correct and healthy way.

On March 4, Smith’s will have a dedicated class for growing the most highly requested vegetable in our area – tomatoes.

