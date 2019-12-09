Lee Harvey files to run for Mac Thornberry’s congressional seat

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Monday morning, Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner Lee Harvey filed to run for the 13th District in Congress.

The Texas Constitution states that Harvey must continue to serve as commissioner until a successor has been appointed.

Harvey said that he and Judge Gossom have decided it would be in the county’s best interest if Harvey continued to administer over his projects while campaigning next year.

Harvey will continue to get paid for his position, however, he said he’ll be giving his check back.

During the campaign, Harvey said he will reimburse the county his salary until the primary or possible runoff races are finished.

“I’m excited about it I think we have a really good chance and I think we just need to be one of those 24,100 voters to get er’ done. We have friends with the Texas Association of Counties and I’ve got projects going on like the roller road bridge, for instance, it would be inconvenient for the county to lose an administrator over that stuff,” Harvey said.

He will make his formal announcement tomorrow evening.