WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Former Precinct 2 Wichita County Commissioner Lee Harvey said he is the victim of a witch hunt as he runs to regain the seat he lost to incumbent Mickey Fincannon.

According to Harvey, he was told there was an open investigation on him by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office for alleged abuse of power. Harvey said multiple allegations of abuse of power were made against him and said the county employees who were reported to be involved in the wrongdoing were brought in for questioning on three different occasions and denied being asked to do anything illegal by Harvey.

Harvey said he was told Sheriff David Duke, along with the Wichita County D.A.’s office and the Texas Attorney General, were looking into the allegations, of which he said his attorney advised him not to go into specifics.

Harvey denied any wrongdoing and said he’s confident the facts will show he did nothing wrong and said it’s odd that these allegations would come just two weeks before early voting.

“I have no idea – what gets me is he’s abusing his power in his office to impact this election, and that’s not right,” Harvey said. “He says in the newspaper that I abused my office, [but] who is going to file charges on David Duke for abusing his office?”

Sheriff David Duke said he could not go into specifics because it is an open investigation. We also reached out to the Wichita County District Attorney, but we have not heard back.

Harvey said he contacted the Texas Attorney Generals’ office Thursday, February 3, and was told no investigation is underway at this time.