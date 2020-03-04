Lee Harvey returns to Wichita County Commissioner position after primary election

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — When things don’t go as planned, it good to have a back-up plan which is what happened with acting Wichita County Commissioner Lee Harvey.

Harvey ran in the 13th Congressional District race and did not qualify for the runoff, but he is going to come back and work full time as county commissioner; a position he never left.

Harvey and Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom had agreed Harvey would not receive pay as he campaigned. However, since Harvey formally resigned, he will need to be nominated to be up for re-election to finish his term.

“It was so much fun,” Harvey said. “We got to listen to a lot of problems that people have that we weren’t aware of, and we just learned so much.”

Harvey said he enjoyed his time on the campaign trail, but now, he’s ready to get back to work for Wichita County.

Harvey will be full time for now, but to finish the rest of his two-year term, he will have to be elected back to the position he has now.

That starts with getting on the ballot.

“In June, if he’s selected as the nominee for the general election by his party, then if he’s elected he’ll get installed after canvassing the votes and he’ll continue out his term, and he could run again,” Gossom said.

Since Harvey won his last race unopposed, the Wichita County Democratic Party members hope to have a worthy opponent this time around.

“We’re going to see if we can find someone,” Wichita County Democratic Party Chair Janel Ponder Smith said. “A viable candidate that could run. It involves a lot of research. Talking to a lot of people and it’s the commitment on the candidates part, too.”

If Harvey isn’t nominated for the ballot, he would have to urge voters to write him in which something he he said he hopes he doesn’t have to do.

“I believe I would muster up quite a bit of support,” Harvey said. “That they decided to put somebody else on there I think there would be some people that might be upset.”

According to Gossom, Harvey may not have to worry too much.

“I had a meeting with them probably about a month ago,” Gossom said. “With the chairman and the precinct judges that would make that selection. They hadn’t really solicited any other candidates.”

Gossom said both parties have a period in June where they can nominate candidates.

There will also be a period for write-in candidates.