WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Legacy Car Club wants to make sure no one gets too cold during the holiday season as colder temperatures set in again.

Volunteers will be at Advance Auto Parts on Jacksboro Highway from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday collecting coats.

They’ll also be accepting blankets to help keep animals at the Humane Society warm and comfortable until they find a forever home.

They will also be a drawing to win a prize.