Legacy Church donates money to WFPD at Back the Blue service

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With Back the Blue rallies going on around the country in support of police officers, one local church held their own Back the Blue event. Legacy Church of God presented gifts to the Wichita Falls Police Department to show their support.

“We thank you for keeping us safe,” Legacy Church of God lead pastor John Gardner told police officers during service. “We thank you for enforcing the law.”

Police departments across the country have come under widespread scrutiny after the death of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Officials with Legacy Church said incidents like that don’t happen in Wichita Falls, so the church decided to honor local law enforcement.

“The community that we live in, we believe that we are so blessed have the law enforcement that we have,” Gardner said. “We’ve just not had many of these issues and we wanted to do something to honor them and let them know how much they are appreciated and needed here.”

To show that appreciation, Gardner presented Wichita Falls Chief of Police Manuel Borrego with checks to go towards WFPD and trauma kits for special operations officers; something that wouldn’t be covered in the police budget.

“The city’s good about making sure we have good equipment but they also got to be good stewards of their money so they can’t just dump all the money in the law enforcement,” Borrego said. “There’s equipment needs that we ask that we don’t get. We get a donation, and we’re able to buy that equipment.”

On top of Sunday’s Back the Blue church service, Legacy Church also fed WFPD officers barbecue on Friday. Giving Borrego donations caps off the church’s week of giving back to their local law enforcement.

“You are servants of the community, and I want you to know that we servants of the Lord,” Gardner said. “In being servants of the Lord, we are here to serve you as well. We want to pledge to you that we will keep you and your families in prayer no matter what town you’re in. We will keep you in prayer every day.”

Legacy Church’s event serves as a beacon of support for local officers and those across the nation.

“When our community comes out and says we support you and they come out and they do things for us, it does really mean a lot to our officers,” Borrego said.