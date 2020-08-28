Legacy Church feeds WFPD force to show appreciation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local officers felt the love Friday when a local church decided Wichita Falls Police Department needs to know how much they are appreciated.

They did this with some good ole fashion barbeque.

Legacy Church Senior Pastor John Gardner said with everything that is going on in this country, including the demands of state and federal officials to defund the police, church officials said they want to defend the police, and this is just one small step in doing that.

“What we are hoping they feel is there’s support in the community,” Gardner said. “We feel so blessed to be in this community. We don’t see a lot of what we see everywhere else, so we just feel blessed and we want them to know that we think they are a blessing to us.”

One officer said it’s great to be recognized for their commitment to the community.

“It’s important that people understand that we are here to help the community, and we do appreciate when people step forward and show us the support and love by doing these kinds of things for us,” Wichita Falls Police officer Mason Wiese said.

In addition to this mouth-watering meal, the church was able to raise funds to buy items the police department needs.