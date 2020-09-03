Legal woes worsen for Jody Wade after court rejects appeal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local businessman Jody Wade’s legal woes continue with another setback in an appeal’s court while he remains jailed in a Washington, D.C. corrections facility.

Wade recently had his appeal of a 40-day sentence for DWI and unlawful weapon sent back to the trial court by the appeals court in Amarillo because Wade did not follow court requirements on filing court transcripts.

Now the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth has rejected his appeal of a ruling on repossession of property and companies by a bank.

The court found Wade was late and had more procedural errors in his filings.

One of those included e-mailing the chief justice of the court requesting an extension of his appeal, which violates rules prohibiting parties in a case from communicating directly with justices.

In addition, the court ruled Wade’s notice was filed six days past the deadline.

The court also noted the lack of timeliness was not their only concern.

The court said a company in a case may not appear in court except through an attorney, and Wade is not an attorney.

The court notified Wade July 14 that unless they received notice of a licensed attorney appearing for Collins Motor Company and Jody Wade Enterprises by July 24, his appeal would be dismissed.

The court said Wade then e-mailed the appellate chief justice directly, requesting an extension.

The court notified Wade he would have to file a motion through proper channels if he wanted an order of relief from the court, but they received no response.

The court dismissed the appeals.

First Capital Bank foreclosed on properties and homes owned by Wade earlier this year.

In May, Wade was arrested at a Wichita Falls motel for hindering secured creditors.

According to the arrest affidavit, Wade owed more than $684,000 of a nearly $1 million loan made to Jody Wade Enterprises.

The bank was also granted a restraining order, stopping Wade from removing collateral from Big Daddy’s Towing.

Wade has been jailed in Washington, D.C. since August 14 for allegedly possessing weapons along a presidential motorcade route.