Legendary auto dealer, local philanthropist Harry Patterson dies

UPDATE: Friday, March 26, 2021 at 6:05 p.m.

KFDX has confirmed through a source close to the investigation Harry Patterson’s body was located inside a truck in the area of McKinney Road and Central Freeway on Friday afternoon.

Authorities are still processing the scene and a cause of death has not been confirmed.

Law enforcement has not officially released any information at this time.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Legendary auto dealer and local philanthropist Harry Patterson died Friday afternoon in Wichita Falls.

Patterson has been a staple of the automobile industry in Wichita Falls for decades, acquiring his first dealership in 1979.

Patterson is well known for his programs helping military veterans. He served in the U.S. Army where he was awarded the Bronze Star while serving in Vietnam in 1968-1969.

Patterson was a deacon at Faith Village Church of Christ and chairman of the Communication Ministry.

Patterson formerly served as president of Wichita Christian School and served on the board there for over 30 years.

Patterson was 74 years old.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.