WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans future entrepreneurs will have to hold off on Lemonade Day, it’s postponed due to COVID-19.

The original date was set for May 2, but is now postponed until 2021.

Organizers said if you’ve already registered and picked up your Lemonade Day T-shirts and workbooks. Those can be saved for next year.

Once we receive the new official date, we will pass that along to you at home.