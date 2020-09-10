Leo’s Fish and Chicken serves lunch to WFPD in appreciation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Those with the Wichita Falls Police Department received a nice surprise Thursday.

The owner and employees with the newly opened Leo’s Fish and Chicken served lunch by providing them with chicken and fish along with all the fixings.

It all started when Leo’s owner Pastor Allen Smith and his partner Thomas Mayberry decided to show some love and appreciation to the police department.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said this means more to the police department than some would think, especially during these dark times.

“I think what it shows here in Wichita Falls is our communities are getting along,” Eipper said. “We know each other we have relationships and we learn to love each other because we’re from Wichita Falls.”

Eipper said he hopes this creates a chain reaction with good deeds done throughout the community.