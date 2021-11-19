Leslee Mannon to announce candidacy for Wichita County District Clerk

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Leslee Mannon is set to announce her intent to run for Wichita County District Clerk on Monday, November 22.

Mannon has been an employee of Wichita County for 13 years, working with the Sheriff’s Office for over a decade and currently serving on the Bail Bond Board for the Sheriff’s Office.

“After much thought, consideration, and prayer, I have decided to redirect my desire to work for positive changes and improvements in law enforcement to the Wichita County District Clerk’s office,” Mannon said.

Mannon wants to see more accountability from the District Clerk’s office if elected and explains how she would work to achieve that goal.

“I would like to see more accountability from the District Clerk’s office. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are not being collected from criminals owing fines and court costs. This lack of fiscal responsibility must be reversed. I will work hard to collect these debts owed to Wichita County,” Mannon said.

One of her past achievements includes creating the Office on Bond Management using a high-tech management system. Within two and a half years Mannon said the office is still running efficiently.

Mannon stated that her knowledge of using this management system would enhance the Clerk’s office’s internal efficiency and would be of service to other county entities as well as for the public.

Sheriff David Duke has already endorsed Mannon, only a few days after she made her intent to run known.

“He has faith that I can make much-needed, positive changes in the District Clerk’s Office and I hope the voters of Wichita County agree with him,” Mannon said.

If you would like to be present to see Leslee Mannon officially announce her candidacy for Wichita County District Clerk, the announcement will take place at 2 p.m. on November 22 at the Wichita County Courthouse on the second floor.