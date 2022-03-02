WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County employee Leslee Mannon has defeated incumbent Patti Flores in the race for Wichita County District Clerk.

Flores, who currently serves as the Wichita County District Clerk, has held that position for 38 years, but Mannon is no stranger to the county offices, having spent the last 13 years working with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

Since Mannon won the Republican Primary Nomination for District Clerk over Flores, she is effectively the winner of the race, since there is not a Democrat running for the position.

The margin of victory for Mannon was only 57 votes, with Mannon winning 4,308 votes compared to Flores’ 4,251.

One of Mannon’s past achievements includes creating the Office on Bond Management using a high-tech management system. Within two and a half years Mannon said the office is still running efficiently.

Mannon stated that her knowledge of using this management system would enhance the Clerk’s office’s internal efficiency and would be of service to other county entities as well as for the public.

“I’ve already put in the footwork; I’ve been going to other counties of similar size that use Tyler Odyssey and sat with their District Clerks and gone through their job processes to see what they’re doing and what works for them, so that I can bring that back and implement that here,” Mannon said. “I’m already putting in the footwork and laying the groundwork for a job that I don’t even have yet, so if I’m working this hard before I get there, I can only do better once I get there.”

Mannon wants to see more accountability from the District Clerk’s office if elected and explains how she would work to achieve that goal.

“I would like to see more accountability from the District Clerk’s office. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are not being collected from criminals owing fines and court costs. This lack of fiscal responsibility must be reversed. I will work hard to collect these debts owed to Wichita County,” Mannon said.

