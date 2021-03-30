Life-changing surgery scheduled for Texoma 4-year-old

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One family is celebrating today after a life-altering surgery has been scheduled for one little boy.

Four-year-old Logan Fox was born with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, a condition characterized by a generalized lack in newborns of muscular development and growth.

Logan’s family has been trying to raise money for a procedure in Florida to help him be able To walk.

According to a post from Logan’s mother, the much needed surgery to help Logan walk has been scheduled for May 10, 2021.

The Fox’s were able to raise funds from members in the community and different non-profits.

There will be two more events before the surgery to help get them to their goal.

