WF Life Church invites those to seek connection, write on prayer wall

Pastor Gene Holley, of Life Church in Wichita Falls, stands in front of the “Prayer Wall,” recently erected outside of the church on Seymour Highway.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s been a lot of attention given to “the wall.” However, in Wichita Falls, there’s a different kind of wall now up: a prayer wall.

It’s found outside of Life Church on Seymour Highway. Pastor Gene Holley said there is no underlying political message behind the wall’s construction. Instead, it’s meant to be a way to welcome those who are in need of prayers but may feel uncomfortable walking into a church or returning to one after so many years of being away.

People can come any time of day and write a prayer request on the wall, and church members will then pray for it.

“We do want to be a place where they can come and find God. And we don’t want to be a place that’s just a family locked inside these walls. We have to reach into the homes of this community,” Holley said.

Once the walls are filled, they’ll be turned and filled with more prayers. The wall is open to anyone with any prayer needs.