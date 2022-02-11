WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man registered as a lifetime sex offender for having relations with his 13-year-old stepdaughter in 1996 has been arrested on new charges for sex crimes against a 5-year-old.

William Mark Crump mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

William Mark Crump, 61, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by exposure.

His bonds total $350,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, authorities learned of the alleged assault on January 25 after the 7-year-old victim told her siblings Crump “touched my private parts with his private parts”.

The alleged incident occurred sometime between October 1 and December 31 of 2020 when Crump was babysitting the victim her siblings at his residence in Wichita Falls.

The victim’s father told police his job requires him to be on call, and he’s only dropped his children off with Crump once or twice.

During a forensic interview, the victim told police while at Crump’s trailer, Crump made the other children sleep in the living room and made the victim sleep with him in his bed.

The victim told police Crump was completely naked watching what she described as “TV with naked people on it kissing”. The victim said Crump told her to take off all her clothes.

The victim told the forensic interviewer Crump then assaulted her. She told the interviewer Crump “did weird stuff with me”. The victim said she cried after the incident and that Crump told her not to tell anybody or he’d spank her.

William Mark Crump 1997 mugshot courtesy North Carolina Sex Offender Registry

Police learned that Crump has been a registered sex offender since March 1997.

Crump was charged with First Degree Statutory Rape, Felonious Incest, and Indecent Liberties with a Minor in North Carolina for having sexual intercourse with his then 13-year-old stepdaughter in October 1996.

Crump was convicted of Attempted First Degree Statutory Rape, served seven years in jail and had to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Crump was also charged with sexual assault in Wichita Falls in 2008 but was later acquitted.