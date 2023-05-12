WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters battled a house fire on Eagle Ridge Circle Friday night.

According to fire officials, shortly after 9 p.m., WFFD responded to a fire at a home in the 1700 block of Eagle Ridge Circle. They found smoke coming from the garage area of the home and worked to contain the blaze.

Firefighters at the scene said the fire was caused by a lightning strike. A dog that was inside the home was treated for smoke inhalation but did not survive. No other injuries were reported.