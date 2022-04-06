VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A New York-based arts center has released it’s latest documentary called ‘Welcome to Vernon, Texas’.

We first told you in March about how the murals downtown have captured the attention of those at Lincoln Center Education, a division of Lincoln Center for the Arts.

The documentary features the mayor, city manager, tourism director, artists of some of those beautiful murals and more.

The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture worked with the Lincoln Center to get the documentary off the ground.

