Lines all the way around corner at Pho Corner for food giveaway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local business once again provided help to those in need during the pandemic, providing food to more than 500 people today.

Pho Corner partnered with Vaca Loca and Tequila Mary’s to continue to provide hundreds of free bags of food.

Cars packed the parking lot of the yet to open Pho Corner and down Midwestern Parkway.

Co-owner Phillip Allen’s daughter Kamila Allen was surprised to see the line wrap all the way down the street.

“Last time we were here I didn’t think that many people would show up and now that people are showing up, I realize how many people actually need help in our own community as well as other communities,” Allen said. “So, its really good to see people come out here to get ready for anything that can happen to them in the future for sure.”

This week, the bags had a taco theme. Each bag includs two and a half pounds of beef, 24 flour tortillas, and produce like lettuce, tomatoes.

Vaca Loca also donated rice and beans, signature salsa and taco seasoning for each bag.

Allen said they were contacted by a donor today that pledged to match every dollar donated up to $10,000 to continue these food giveaway