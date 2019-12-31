Liquor sales and New Year’s Safety

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— With the countdown to 2020 only hours away, local liquor stores are right in the middle of their busiest day of the year.

Owners and managers hope their customers will take extra precautions as they enjoy the celebration.

Bringing in a new year is always fun and liquor stores in town know to plan ahead for one of the busiest day.

“So, during the year, you have your casual drinking people who usually drink. Then during the holidays everyone gets together. They drink to have fun so of coarse alcohol consumption is a little bit more and that helps us out and we get to help everybody To get to have a little more fun,” Cut Rate manager Richie Lim said.

New Year’s Eve came in second in sales to Mardi Gras in a study done by Alcohol. Org, and with all the alcohol being purchased, local stores want to remind the public to have fun but be safe at the same time.

“Now there are Ubers. It’s cheaper to get an Uber ride than to go to jail or to have death so we try to focus on making sure people know if you’re gonna drink be safe about it cause you’re not only taking care of yourself you’re watching everybody else’s life also,” Richie said.

It’s also important to remember if you happen to see an officer on the side of the road, slow down and move to another lane if possible.



Also, law enforcement will be out in force, protecting the public.

“We would like for people to stay home. If they have been drinking, use your local taxi services or your designated driver, Sgt. Spragins said.

It’s ok to have fun and keep a watchful eye, but plan ahead ,so everyone can be safe while bringing in a new decade.