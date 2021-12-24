Liquor store opens on east side of Wichita Falls just in time for Christmas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Christmas Day is just hours away and one of the items on that last-minute shopping list is alcoholic beverages.

While many liquor stores deal with the rush of the holiday, one new establishment, Mad Liquor, is hoping to make a name for itself.

Wichita Falls resident Monroe Brooks said he is a family man first and foremost especially at Christmas, his favorite time of the year.

“We don’t have very many family traditions but one thing we do is put on some Christmas movies, we’re gonna bake some cookies and let those kids go crazy,” Brooks said.

Brooks said he loves the camaraderie of the holiday so when the kids are knocked out from that sugar rush, that’s when the adults have a little fun and that’s where mad liquor comes in.

“If you’re 21 and over, Mad Liquor is the place to be,” Brooks said.

Mad Liquor opened its doors on Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd offering all the holiday favorites and Brooks who said he hasn’t always been someone who drinks alcohol said the customer service is top-notch.

“Even if there is a time when I come into Mad Liquor and I’m not so sure about what I want Becky or Brooke are both easily amped to suggest something new to me,” Brooks said.

But more than anything Brooks said another new business on the east side of Wichita Falls is a great Christmas gift to the residents.

“It has been refreshing to not only see more and more people have the courage and take the risk to do something to reinvest in this side of town and especially for a young man who grew up here since I was knee-high to come back and feel safe and comfortable in my own neighborhood again to come and spend money to give back to people who are already giving back, but it’s also empowering,” Brooks said.

Brooks said that gives him encouragement to also someday contribute in that way.

“I love Mad Liquor!” Brooks said.

Mad Liquor will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day but they are generally opened at 10:00 a.m. each day with of course the exception of Sundays.