Liquor stores on New Years’ Eve prep

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — New Years’ Eve is one of the busiest times of the year for many businesses around Texoma and surrounding areas.

Kocks Liquor is one of those businesses, prepping weeks in advance for the celebrated holiday.

With the year being a challenge for all due to COVID-19, Victor Kocks, co-owner of Kocks Liquor, said despite the public’s worries about the virus, the vaccine seems to put most of the public at ease

“I think that our drive-in window has been very good because of the weather because it’s damp and wet but also I think people’s optimism is rising because of the vaccine coming into play so I think it will be a good year for us in 2021,” Kocks said.

Employees are still sanitizing, keeping social distancing as well as masks and mopping. Victor said with the store being large it’s been easier to keep customers’ social distancing, even on big event holidays.