Liquor stores pop the cork on sales as more people choose to stay home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two of the busiest days of the year for liquor stores come just one week apart, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

However, New Year’s Eve might be even busier than pre-pandemic days.

On a day when a lot of businesses are closed and people have off work, local liquor stores like Kemp Circle Liquor, wouldn’t miss this rush for anything.



“We’re anticipating everybody to be rushing around picking up their last items, we’ve already had a few people stop by and pick up a few cases of stuff,” Angela Hadley Manager of Kemp Circle Liquor said.

The New Year’s Eve crowd floods local liquor stores, like Kemp Circle Liquor, for all the new year’s festivity needs.



“I mean its NYE so everyone wants their specific drink that they want, it’s been really challenging this year with the bottle shortage and everything, having those things ready for them, but luckily we did have a big shipment yesterday from both of our distributors so we’re pretty well stocked up.” Hadley said.

Really perfect timing considering much of the first part of 2021 liquor stores were hampered by shortages.



“We couldn’t get Crown, we couldn’t get Jack, for a while Titos was being sold in plastic bottles, its the whole shipping industry that’s holding it back,” Hadley said.

But now a little sense of normalcy has returned.



“The shelves are a bit fuller than they were a few months ago, luckily, we’re getting some of that stuff to roll back in thank god,” Hadley said.

And after getting through another stressful year, former bartender and now Circle Liquor Manager Angela Hadley is thankful to be on this side of the liquor business now.



“I’m really looking forward to being home for NYE and not be working until 4 o’clock in the morning,” Hadley said.

A new years eve plan that many might relate to this year.

“From what I’ve gathered they’re going to be doing their own thing, kind of the house parties where everyone comes and fellowships there rather than being out and, out in the busy-ness at the bars,” Hadley said. “It seems like these last couple of years have taught people to do things on a smaller scale and enjoy their family and enjoy their friends’ company and not have to worry about rushing around and being around the hustle and bustle of all people at the bars, so that’s kind of been a little different this year.”

Bringing in yet another new year in many different ways. And you still have a little bit of time to get what you need for all your festivities tonight. Kemp Circle Liquor will stay open until 9 p.m. for all those last-minute needs.