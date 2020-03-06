Lisa Little named Texoma’s “Remarkable Woman” by Mel Robbins

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lisa Little was named the “Remarkable Women” of Texoma in a special announcement from Mel Robbins on KFDX 3 Today Friday morning.

She will now be heading to New York City where the national winner will be announced on the Mel Robbins show.

Last month, we profiled four women Saundra Myers, Jennifer Bourland, Candice Mckee and Lisa Little, who make a difference in the Texoma community during our “Remarkable Women” series and we are proud to say that the winner for Texoma is Lisa Little.

In one year she lost her husband John and her daughter Brea to cancer.

Now Lisa is finding a new purpose with her pain, being there for her grandchildren, friends and the community.

We had Lisa in the studio earlier and here’s what she had to say about winning the title of Remarkable Women for Texoma and traveling to New York City to be on the Mel Robbins Show, where the national winner will be announced.

To see Lisa’s story click here.

