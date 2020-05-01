List of Wichita Falls restaurants, retailers reopening May 1

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With phase one of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen non-essential businesses in Texas beginning Friday morning, restaurants and retailers around Wichita Falls are opening their doors, many for the first time since late March.

In accordance with Gov. Abbott’s executive order, effective Friday, restaurants may open their dining rooms at 25% capacity and observing social distancing and sanitization practices.

Retailers are also allowed to open their stores, operating at 25% capacity and observing social distancing and sanitization practices.

Please find lists of local restaurants and retailers opening May 1 and 2. This list is not exhaustive and will be updated regularly.

Restaurants

Casa Mañana — 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

— 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fox Hill Restaurant — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Reservations recommended)

— 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Reservations recommended) The Gypsy Kit — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Highlander Public House — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

— 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Karat Bar & Bistro — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

— 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. McBride’s Steakhouse — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

— 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Parkway Grill (Central Freeway Location) — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

— 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Parkway Grill (Southwest Parkway Location) — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

— 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pelican’s — 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Reservations required)

— 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Reservations required) Pioneer of Texas — 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

— 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Vaca Loca — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Rafter J’s Texas BBQ — 11 a.m to 9 p.m.

— 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Retail Stores

Stork Land and Kids Too! — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (will close at 6 p.m. starting week of May 4)

— 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (will close at 6 p.m. starting week of May 4) EntertainMart — Noon to 8 p.m.

— Noon to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby — Opens Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— Opens Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mardel — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crafters Hideaway/ The Vinyl Store and More — Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tootsie Lou’s Boutique — Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Collector’s Den Comics and Games — Noon to 6 p.m

— Noon to 6 p.m Morath Originals Hair Bows — 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday, Closed Sunday and Monday

— 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday, Closed Sunday and Monday Isn’t She Lovely Boutique — (Appointment Only) 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— (Appointment Only) 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adam & Eve Wichita Falls — Noon to 9 p.m. Monday – Saturday and Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

To add your business to the list email Texoma’s Homepage here.