LIST: Retailers with hours of operation changes, special shopping hours

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Major retailers across the nation have made changes to its hours of operations and some have included shopping hours for seniors and those with compromised immune systems.

Below is a list of their hours of operations as well as special hours for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Walmart

Monday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Market Street

Monday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Market Street Senior Shopping Days/hours

Monday’s & Thursday’s

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Dollar General

Monday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dollar General Senior Shopping Days/hour

Monday through Sunday 8 a.m.

Sam’s Club Seniors & individuals w/ compromised immune systems Shopping Days (Sam’s Club Senior concierge “pickup”) **From a designated parking location, members in need can place their order from their car, and a Sam’s Club associate will grab the items on the list.** Tuesday’s & Thursday’s 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Target

Monday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Target Senior Shopping Day/Hour Every Wednesday 8 a.m.

Some hours of operations may be subject to change amid the coronavirus pandemic, and we will continue to update this list as we receive information to our newsroom.

Also, if you would you like to let Texoma know about a change in your business hours or practices due to the COVID-19, click here to fill out the form below. This is a FREE public service from KFDX, Texoma’s FOX and Texomashomepage.com.