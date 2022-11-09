WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was announced Wednesday afternoon that 30 teachers in WFISD had received a prestigious award that has been given out for the past 39 years.
According to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer, Ashley Thomas, Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee, district administrators and members of the West family visited 24 schools on November 9, 2022, with balloons in hand, to greet 30 teachers who were named 2022 West Teaching Excellence Award winners.
The West Teaching Excellence Awards have been a district tradition since 1983 and is provided by the West Foundation.
The 30 teachers selected this year are considered tops in the field of WFISD’s 1,000 teachers.
In 1983, the West Foundation established its tradition of honoring WFISD teachers each year. WFISD said they select recipients of high moral character and talent without limiting themselves to specific schools, grades, subjects or career lengths. They look for candidates who exhibit a positive attitude, classroom enthusiasm, poise, and dedication to their teaching craft. They also look for teachers who value continuous learning.
Teachers are nominated by their principals. This year, each teacher received a $3,000 monetary gift, directly from the West Foundation.
The 2022 West Teaching Excellence Award winners are:
- Maria Anguiano, Lamar Elementary
- Kathy Ballard, Haynes Elementary
- Cynthia Barnhill, Lamar Elementary
- Brett Batchelor, Jefferson Elementary
- Kayci Bell, Fain Elementary
- Rebecca Buck, Hirschi High School
- Leslie Callahan, Kirby Middle School
- Gicela Chavez, Brook Village
- Angela Christian, Crockett Elementary
- Cindy Edwards, Wichita Falls High School
- Terri Gunkel, Fain Elementary
- Vickie Harding, Rider High School
- La’Chandra Hooper, Sheppard Elementary
- Milea Huckeby, McNiel Middle School
- Virginia Hudak, Burgess Elementary
- Vanessa Liston, Booker T. Washington Elementary
- Tracy Little, Franklin Elementary
- Kelli Marion, West Foundation Elementary
- Matthew McDonald, Barwise Middle School
- Stephanie Musquiz, Franklin Elementary
- Maritza Pacheco, Zundy Elementary
- Jaren Parker, Fowler Elementary
- Tandy Roberts, Career Education Center
- Anjelica Rojo, Scotland Park Elementary
- Stacie Scarborough, Farris Early Childhood Center
- Shayla Schelter, West Foundation Elementary
- Tangela Shrubs, Cunningham Elementary
- Cleveland Wallerich, Rider High School
- Chris Wilbur, Career Education Center
- Allison Wilson, Milam Elementary