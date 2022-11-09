WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was announced Wednesday afternoon that 30 teachers in WFISD had received a prestigious award that has been given out for the past 39 years.

According to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer, Ashley Thomas, Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee, district administrators and members of the West family visited 24 schools on November 9, 2022, with balloons in hand, to greet 30 teachers who were named 2022 West Teaching Excellence Award winners.

The West Teaching Excellence Awards have been a district tradition since 1983 and is provided by the West Foundation.

The 30 teachers selected this year are considered tops in the field of WFISD’s 1,000 teachers.

In 1983, the West Foundation established its tradition of honoring WFISD teachers each year. WFISD said they select recipients of high moral character and talent without limiting themselves to specific schools, grades, subjects or career lengths. They look for candidates who exhibit a positive attitude, classroom enthusiasm, poise, and dedication to their teaching craft. They also look for teachers who value continuous learning.

Teachers are nominated by their principals. This year, each teacher received a $3,000 monetary gift, directly from the West Foundation.

The 2022 West Teaching Excellence Award winners are: