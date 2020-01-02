Little calls return to Wichita Co. offices a ‘homecoming’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County’s Precinct 1 place one Justice of the Peace was officially sworn in Thursday at the courthouse downtown.

Judge Mike Little was sworn in after being appointed to take Judge Janice Sons spot after she retired at the end of 2019.

Little retired at the end of his term in 2018 after serving as Justice of the Peace for almost a quarter-century.

He’s also announced that he will be running for precinct one county constable after Mark Brewer announced he is retiring.

Little said he’s excited to be back.

“It’s kind of a homecoming for me to get to come back to the county family that I spent 24 years with up here before, so I’m excited to get back,” Little said.

Little’s term will end if he is elected as constable in November.