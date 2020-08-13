Little Hearts Dance studio debuts downtown

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new dance studio has opened downtown in Big Blue.

Owner Kiera Simmons was a self contractor for three years who decided it’s time to open Little Hearts Dance.

She offers Ballet, Tap, Hip-Hop and Jazz and it is open to all students, experienced or not.

Simmons said while it’s risky, she believes now is the best time than any to open the studio.

“Despite COVID going on the kids still need to run, they still need to jump they still need to exercise,” Simmons said. “They still need to enjoy being creative, using their imagination.”

Classes are offered to kids 18-months to 12-years-old.

Follow this link to can find details on how to sign up.