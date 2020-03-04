Breaking News
Super Tuesday: Election Results
Texoma Politics Now

Little wins Wichita County Constable Precinct 1

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Mike Little wins elections for County Constable Precinct 1.

Interim Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 1 Mike Little is chosen to follow in Brewer’s footsteps.

Little is a 24-year veteran Justice of the Peace filling in after JP Janice Sons announced her retirement, after more than 30 years in December.

The Justice of the Peace office works hand in hand with the constable’s office.

Little is looking to make the constable’s office more public-oriented by opening the door for citizens’ input.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Full Election Results

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News