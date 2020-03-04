Little wins Wichita County Constable Precinct 1

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Mike Little wins elections for County Constable Precinct 1.

Interim Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 1 Mike Little is chosen to follow in Brewer’s footsteps.

Little is a 24-year veteran Justice of the Peace filling in after JP Janice Sons announced her retirement, after more than 30 years in December.

The Justice of the Peace office works hand in hand with the constable’s office.

Little is looking to make the constable’s office more public-oriented by opening the door for citizens’ input.