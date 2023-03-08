FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — The capital murder trial of James Irven Staley, III, for the death of 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel, is set to continue with testimony on the seventh day of proceedings at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Tarrant County.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023, marks the eighth day of testimony in the trial, with several witnesses still expected to take the stand for the State of Texas before Staley’s defense team has the opportunity to bring their case.

A running live blog of Tuesday’s testimony can be found below. This story will be updated frequently as testimony and cross-examination of various witnesses progress.

11:16 a.m. — Tom Bevel testified that he is published in the field of bloodstain pattern analysis and an introduction to crime scene reconstruction. They’re working on a fourth edition of that publication, as well as the first edition of a crime scene reconstruction textbook.

11:14 a.m. — Prosecutor Lisa Tanner asked Bevel about his educational background in bloodstain pattern analysis and crime scene reconstruction.

11:12 a.m. — In a bit of comic relief from the witness stand, Tom Bevel apologized for having to clear his throat often, as his allergies are acting up. Prosecutor Lisa Tanner brings cough drops to Bevel, to which Judge Young replies, “Those cough drops will not be admitted as evidence.” The courtroom laughs.

11:10 a.m. — Tom Bevel is the president of Bevel, Gardener, and Associates. The consulting company was founded in 1996. Previously, he served 27 years as a member of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Prosecutor Lisa Tanner calls Tom Bevel, crime scene reconstructionist and bloodstain pattern analyst, to the witness stand to testify.

11:05 a.m. — Judge Young returns to the bench outside of the presence of the jury. Judge Young rules that Tom Bevel is qualified as an expert witness on bloodstain pattern analysis and crime scene reconstruction. The Court also found that the field is valid and Bevel is qualified in that field. However, Judge Young ruled that Bevel is not qualified as an expert in the field of petechiae found during the autopsy of Wilder. So, Judge Young ruled to allow the witness to testify in all other fields as an expert. Prosecutor Lisa Tanner asks for Bevel to return to the stand. The jury is called back into the courtroom.

10:41 a.m. — Judge Everett Young dismisses the court to recess prior to his ruling in the Rule 705 hearing.

10:38 a.m. — Prosecutor Lisa Tanner asked Tom Bevel if the opinions he intends to offer during his testimony are based on widely accepted science, and Bevel said yes. After Bevel is excused, Tanner argued that Bevel should be allowed to testify in this trial as an expert and that he’s never been excluded from testifying by a court before. Defense attorney Mark Daniel argued that Bevel is not qualified to offer expert testimony.

10:33 a.m. — Defense attorney Mark Daniel questions Tom Bevel aggressively, questioning whether or not the field of crime scene reconstruction is considered science. Daniel questioned Bevel as to whether there is a governing body over the field. Prosecutor Lisa Tanner objects to the line of questioning, but Judge Young allows Daniel to continue.

10:29 a.m. — A Rule 705 hearing was held outside of the presence of the jury to determine whether or not the testimony of Tom Bevel, a crime scene reconstructionist the State of Texas intends to call as a witness, will be admitted. Both the State, represented by Prosecutor Lisa Tanner, and Staley’s defense attorney Mark Daniel question Bevel to that end. A ruling will be determined by Judge Everett Young following questioning.

Judge Everett Young excuses the witness. Judge Everett Young dismisses the jury, then the gallery. Testimony is set to resume following a short recess.

9:58 a.m. — Ferriera is asked by Prosecutor Lisa Tanner if DNA analysis is opinion or not, and Ferriera testifies that it is more fact.

Defense attorney Mark Daniel passes the witness back to the State for further questioning.

9:56 a.m. — Ferriera again testified regarding the second DNA profile found underneath WIlder’s fingernails. She said it was a very low probability profile of 1 in 9, meaning for any nine people on earth, she would expect one person to match the profile found.

9:53 a.m. — Defense attorney Mark Daniel asked Courtney Ferriera if he were to walk up to the witness stand and scratch her in the face if she would expect to find a robust DNA profile of her DNA under his fingernails. She testified she would expect a robust profile.

9:48 a.m. — Ferriera testified that it would be possible for James Staley’s DNA to get under Wilder’s fingernails a number of ways, including if Staley were to perform CPR on the child.

9:45 a.m. — Ferriera testified that it would be possible for evidence packaged in the same container to transfer DNA from one item to another.

9:42 a.m. — Ferriera testified that it would not be surprising to find Staley’s DNA on the crib, pillow, and sheets because they were in his home.

9:39 a.m. — Ferriera testified that people leave genetic material wherever they go. She said it’s also possible for genetic material not to show up on every single surface touched by any given individual.

9:36 a.m. — Defense attorney Mark Daniel questions Ferriera on whether she would later her results after the fact in order to fit her results into a specific narrative. Ferriera testifies that she would stand by her results.

Prosecutor Lisa Tanner passes the witness to the defense team for cross-examination.

9:32 a.m. — Courtney Ferriera testified that the samples found underneath Wilder’s fingernails had a low statistical probability of containing DNA from James Staley, but that he could not be excluded as a possible DNA contributor.

9:20 a.m. — DNA experts continue to testify regarding the samples collected from evidence sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for analysis. Prosecutor Lisa Tanner called DNA expert Courtney Ferriera.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as the capital murder trial of James Staley in connection to Wilder McDaniel’s death takes place at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas.