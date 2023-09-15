AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated frequently throughout proceedings in the punishment trial of Amber McDaniel. Refresh this page often for the latest.

FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — The defense continues presenting its case to a jury of 12 Tarrant County residents in Amber Nichole McDaniel‘s sentencing trial on Friday, September 15, 2023.

McDaniel, 33, of Wichita Falls, pleaded guilty in April 2023 to the felony charges of endangering a child and tampering with evidence related to the 2018 murder of her 2-year-old son Jason Wilder McDaniel. She faces a sentence ranging from probation to more than a decade behind bars.

McDaniel’s defense attorney, Mark Barber, is expected to call several more witnesses to the stand on Friday, September 15, as he continues to present his case.

11:21 a.m. — Tanner testified she was brought in as a special prosecutor during James Staley’s capital murder trial, assisting Gillespie. She testified that she split the responsibilities of prosecuting the trial with Gillespie, and she handled everything that involved McDaniel during the trial.

11:19 a.m. — Tanner testified that she has been involved in the prosecution of at least 25 capital murder cases, eight of which involved placing the defendant on death row. She testified that she had never represented a defendant in a case.

11:16 a.m. — Tanner introduced herself to the jury and told them her background. She testified she was a prosecuting attorney who now runs a private practice.

Judge McKnight dismisses Burke from the witness stand and instructs Barber to call the defense’s next witness. Barber calls Lisa Tanner to the stand.

11:13 a.m. — Burke testified that she was aware and present when McDaniel pled guilty, she had just not read the documents. She also testified that McDaniel was not in a good place mentally in the days and weeks following Wilder’s death.

Gillespie passes the witness back to Barber for further questioning.

11:11 a.m. — The cross-examination of Burke by Gillespie at times became combative. Gillespie asked Burke if she was aware of the judicial confessions signed by McDaniel when she pled guilty to the charges pending against her. Burke testified that she had not read those documents.

11:08 a.m. — Burke testified she was not aware of Amber McDaniel hiding anything from law enforcement. She testified McDaniel is an amazing mother. Gillespie stated that amazing mothers protect their children from evil and that Wilder didn’t have his mother to protect him, and Burke testified Wilder had his mother.

11:05 a.m. — The jury returned to the courtroom and Gillespie resumed his cross-examination of Karen Burke, Bubba McDaniel’s mother, and Wilder McDaniel’s grandmother.

Judge McKnight dismisses the jury for their morning break. The Court will be in recess until 11 a.m. when testimony is set to resume.

Gillespie continued questioning Burke for another ten minutes before the court was dismissed for their morning break. The questioning occurred at a rapid pace, with the two often speaking over one another. Judge McKnight had to instruct Burke to allow Gillespie to finish his question and only answer the questions she was asked.

10:32 a.m. — Burke testified the text messages shown in the courtroom did not lead her to think any differently about McDaniel as a mother.

10:30 a.m. — Burke testified she attended every day of James Staley’s capital murder trial and that she and her daughter were somewhat of a cheering section for Gillespie and the prosecution.

Barber passes the witness to Gillespie for cross-examination.

10:28 a.m. — Burke testified that the verdict being read in Staley’s capital murder trial didn’t take away the pain of losing Wilder. She testified she was grateful to Gillespie for putting Staley into prison for the rest of his life.

10:25 a.m. — Burke testified that she was in an abusive relationship in the past with Bubba McDaniel’s father. She testified of multiple instances in which her former partner would abuse her and degrade her. She testified the abuse began when she found out she was pregnant with Bubba McDaniel and it stopped when they split up when Bubba McDaniel was about 7 months old. She testified she was in the relationship for two and a half years.

10:23 a.m. — Burke testified that she didn’t want McDaniel to go away because Phoenix needed his mother.

10:22 a.m. — Burke testified that the birth of Phoenix, Amber and Bubba McDaniel’s second child together, did not take away the grief of losing Wilder and that nobody could take Wilder’s place.

10:19 a.m. — Burke testified she was aware of a time in which McDaniel attempted to take her life and that she was taken to the North Texas State Hospital after. Burke testified she attended the capital murder trial of James Staley and she was aware of the text message exchanges between McDaniel and Staley. She testified that it did not change her opinion of or love for McDaniel and that she still supports her.

10:17 a.m. — Burke testified McDaniel was devastated by Wilder’s death, adding that she was the saddest person she’d ever seen in her life. Burke testified she was concerned for McDaniel. She testified she was concerned for the mental health of both Amber and Bubba McDaniel, and that she was afraid Amber McDaniel would commit suicide. She testified McDaniel would sometimes sleep at the cemetery.

10:14 a.m. — Burke testified she was concerned for the well-being of both Amber and Bubba McDaniel. She testified that Bubba McDaniel is not over the death of his son and he feels guilty that he was not in town at the time of Wilder’s murder. She testified she was not over the death of her grandson. “How could you ever get over that?” she said.

10:11 a.m. — Burke testified she called her son to inform him that Wilder was deceased. She testified Bubba and Amber McDaniel were devastated by Wilder’s death. She testified that the family all helped plan for Wilder’s funeral, including Amber and Bubba McDaniel. She became increasingly more emotional when she testified about watching her grandson be buried and watching her son bury his child.

10:09 a.m. — Burke testified that she was Wilder’s grandmother and Bubba McDaniel’s mother. She testified she loved Wilder. She testified that McDaniel was an exceptional mother to Wilder. Burke could be observed becoming emotional and crying.

Judge McKnight excuses Campisi from the witness stand and instructs Barber that the defense may call its next witness. Barber calls Karen Burke to the stand.

Barber passes the witness back to Gillespie for further cross-examination.

10:03 a.m. — Campisi testified she had previously discovered her twin sister deceased earlier in her life. She testified that she misses her sister every day and with time it gets easier to deal with. Barber thanked Campisi for testifying because he knew how difficult it was.

Gillespie passes the witness back to Barber for further questioning.

10:00 a.m. — Campisi testified that she allowed Gillespie and his chief investigator Tye Davis into her home for a lengthy interview following Wilder’s death. She testified she allowed this to happen because she knew a capital murder investigation was important.

9:57 a.m. — Campisi testified that when she was pregnant with Brooklynn, she feared for her child’s safety before she was even born.

9:52 a.m. — Gillespie asked Campisi if Staley had a dark sense of humor, or if he was an evil person who does demented things. Campisi testified that Staley had ups and downs. Gillespie was observed becoming more animated in his questioning, eventually asking if murdering a 2-year-old boy was an evil thing. Campisi testified that it was.

Barber passes the witness to Gillespie for cross-examination.

9:50 a.m. — Campisi testified that she wished McDaniel would’ve had more time to see the patterns of Staley’s behavior. She testified she was in a relationship with Staley much longer than McDaniel, and she felt McDaniel would’ve been able to see the destructive patterns of Staley’s behavior and leave. She testified she’d never met anyone like Staley and she hopes she never meets anyone like Staley again.

9:48 a.m. — Campisi testified that she feared Brooklynn was coming to an age where Staley being her father would have an effect on her. She testified that Brooklynn told her she enjoyed the time she would spend with McDaniel.

9:44 a.m. — Campisi testified that she shared her experiences of dating James Staley with other women who would get into relationships with Staley, warning them that he would “suck the life” out of them. She testified that there was one woman she never warned about Staley, and that was Amber McDaniel. Barber asked if she regretted that, and she testified she did, appearing to be holding back tears.

9:39 a.m. — Campisi testified about an incident at a hair salon shortly after Wilder’s murder. She testified that Staley was going to the salon to drop off Brooklynn’s rain boots. She testified that Staley wanted to hug Brooklynn, but Brooklynn didn’t want to. She testified that he was a horrible father and always acted very “spastic”.

9:35 a.m. — Campisi testified about an incident in which Brooklynn became scared of her father, Staley. She testified that while Brooklynn was staying with Staley in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, following Wilder’s death, Staley was asleep and wouldn’t wake up. Campisi testified she called authorities multiple times and couldn’t get anyone to conduct a welfare check. She testified that the incident scared her. After this incident, she testified Brooklynn no longer wanted to be alone with her father.

9:32 a.m. — Campisi testified about a time when Staley pushed her to the ground while she and Brooklynn were visiting Wichita Falls. She testified that in another instance, she had agreed to let Brooklynn stay with Staley as long as Staley’s mother, Nancy Staley, supervised the visit. Eventually, she testified she got full custody of Brooklynn.

9:25 a.m. — Campisi testified that Staley made custody issues difficult following their separation. She testified that he moved to his own beat and that he was emotionally unavailable. She testified he would attempt to control her with money and that he would threaten her.

9:19 a.m. — Campisi testified that when she and Staley were in a relationship, he would often mock both herself and their daughter. She testified that he had a sick sense of humor and in their text message exchanges, Staley would call her derogatory names. She testified that she contemplated leaving Staley consistently.

9:15 a.m. — Testimony resumes. Defense attorney Mark Barber calls Tara Campisi to the stand. Campisi is an ex-girlfriend of James Staley, and the two have a daughter together, Brooklynn.