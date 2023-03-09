FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — The capital murder trial of James Irven Staley, III, for the death of 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel, is set to continue with testimony on the ninth day of proceedings at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Tarrant County.

Thursday, March 9, 2023, marks the ninth day of testimony in the trial, with the State of Texas nearing the conclusion of presenting its case in chief to the jury before Staley’s defense team has the opportunity to bring their case.

A running live blog of Thursday’s testimony can be found below. This story will be updated frequently as testimony and cross-examination of various witnesses progress.

Defense attorney Terri Moore passes the witness back to the State for further questioning.

10:56 a.m. — Defense attorney Terri Moore asked Dr. Suzanne Dakil if a fall occurred on the opposite side of the house, and the other adult occupants were in the backyard in a swimming pool, would it be possible that they did not hear a thud from a fall or the corresponding crying that may have occurred. Dr. Dakil said that is certainly possible.

10:54 a.m. — Defense attorney Terri Moore continues her cross-examination of Dr. Suzanne Dakil. Moore continues to allege that Dr. Dakil was given incorrect information from law enforcement and the Wichita County District Attorney’s office, and that information was used by Dr. Dakil to form her opinion on Wilder’s death.

Judge Everett Young halts proceedings in order to dismiss the jury for a short recess. Testimony will resume shortly.

10:38 a.m. — Defense attorney Terri Moore asked if a meeting between Dr. Suzanne Dakil, the Wichita County District Attorney’s office, law enforcement, and Dr. Stephen Hastings that took place over video conference call was for any reason an attempt to convince Dr. Hastings to change his opinion. Dr. Dakil testified that was not her intent nor was she aware of it being the intent of anyone else on the call.

10:34 a.m. — Defense attorney Terri Moore said falls from cribs occur frequently, children are taken to the emergency room with concussions often, and some die. Dr. Dakil said that is rare but possible. Moore discusses shortfalls and longer falls and alleges studies have been conducted showing serious bodily injury and death are both possible. Dr. Dakil said she was not familiar with that study or those findings.

10:29 a.m. — Dr. Suzanne Dakil testified that injuries were not present to Wilder McDaniel’s nose, chin, or cheeks.

10:27 a.m. — Defense attorney Terri Moore mentioned that Wilder’s frenulum was not damaged, and alleged that they are a common sign of smothering deaths. Dr. Suzanne Dakil said they can be concerning in child abuse cases, but reinforced prior testimony that frenulum damage is possible in smothering deaths, but not a tell-tale sign of them.

10:23 a.m. — Defense attorney Terri Moore alleges there are other inaccuracies in Dr. Suzanne Dakil’s report concerning Wilder McDaniel’s death. Dr. Dakil said, “I don’t believe there are”. Dr. Dakil testified that she did not speak to either Wilder’s mother, Amber McDaniel, or the defendant, James Staley.

10:19 a.m. — Defense attorney Terri Moore questioned Dr. Suzanne Dakil about Dr. Stephen Hastings’ findings during Wilder McDaniel’s autopsy, and alleges Dr. Dakil has at least one finding that contradicts the autopsy report. Dr. Dakil said it was an issue of semantics.

10:15 a.m. — Defense attorney Terri Moore asked Dr. Suzanne Dakil if she saw any external or internal injuries of the neck that correspond with strangulation. Dr. Dakil testified she did not.

10:09 a.m. — Defense attorney Terri Moore informed Dr. Suzanne Dakil that other medical examiners were brought in to give Dr. Stephen Hastings, who performed Wilder’s autopsy, second opinions. Dr. Dakil said she was aware that this is their standard operating procedure.

10:06 a.m. — Defense attorney Terri Moore asked about previous trials in which Dr. Suzanne Dakil testified that she’s an advocate for children. Moore asked if it was possible to be objective and remove emotion in dealing with child abuse cases.

10:02 a.m. — Defense attorney Terri Moore asked Dr. Suzanne Dakil if she’d ever performed an autopsy, and Dr. Dakil said she did not. Moore pointed out that medical examiners are specialized, and that Dr. Dakil is not certified to override the opinion of a medical examiner.

9:58 a.m. — Dr. Suzanne Dakil testified that about 60% of the patients seen at the clinics she’s affiliated with are cases of sexual abuse, followed by physical abuse and trauma from abuse and then neglect cases.

9:53 a.m. — Defense attorney Terri Moore began questioning Dr. Suzanne Dakil about her role in her current position, noting that she’s brought in for consulting in child abuse cases at the hospital and at the REACH clinic.

Prosecutor Lisa Tanner passes the witness to the defense team for cross-examination.

9:50 a.m. — Prosecutor Lisa Tanner asked Dr. Suzanne Dakil if her medical opinion on the manner of Wilder’s death is that he was smothered at the hands of another. Dr. Dakil testified that it is her opinion. Tanner pointed out that this was the same opinion as the medical examiner who performed Wilder’s autopsy, noting they came to the same conclusion by different means.

9:48 a.m. — Prosecutor Lisa Tanner asked Dr. Suzanne Dakil if she would expect the type of bruising that Wilder had on his head and face after the incident on September 1, 2018, to result from the abuse shown in the GoPro video. Dr. Dakil responded, “Oh, yes.” Defendant Staley appeared to be hanging his head when a still frame of the GoPro video was shown to the court.

9:45 a.m. — Dr. Suzanne Dakil testified that she was not aware of the GoPro video showing James Staley slapping Wilder McDaniel while he was asleep when she formed her initial medical opinion in 2020. She testified that she has since seen that video.

9:42 a.m. — Dr. Suzanne Dakil testified that her medical opinion on Wilder’s cause of death is that Wilder was smothered or suffocated by the hands of another individual.

9:40 a.m. — Dr. Suzanne Dakil testified that there were no signs of accidental death or natural death in the case of Wilder McDaniel. Dr. Dakil testified that SIDS is not a possibility due to Wilder’s age.

9:38 a.m. — Dr. Suzanne Dakil testified that the most common cause of death in fatal flaws would be bleeding between the skull and the brain. Dr. Dakil testified that no hemorrhages of that type were found in Wilder’s autopsy. Dr. Dakil testified that a fall would also likely cause some kind of fracture and that no fractures were found in Wilder’s autopsy.

9:34 a.m. — Prosecutor Lisa Tanner asked Dr. Suzanne Dakil if it’s common for children to fall out of a crib, and Dr. Dakil said it was. Tanner then asked if it’s common for children to die from falls, and Dr. Dakil said no. Dr. Dakil testified that if a child died from a fall from a crib, the most common sign would be a hemorrhage in the head.

9:31 a.m. — Prosecutor Lisa Tanner asked Dr. Suzanne Dakil if she was familiar with the AAP standard that was expressed to the jury multiple times by the defense team of James Staley that Wilder was too tall to be in a crib. Dr. Dakil testified that Wilder being in a crib at his age and size was not cause for concern unless he was having repeated falls from the crib, which prior testimony suggests he’d never fallen out of the crib. Tanner asked if the AAP is the law for parents, and Dr. Dakil responded, “Absolutely not.”

9:26 a.m. — Dr. Suzanne Dakil testified that upon analyzing Wilder’s death, she found no natural reason for Wilder’s death. She said she then looked for signs of accidental trauma that may have led to Wilder’s death.

9:22 a.m. — Dr. Suzanne Dakil testified the number of petechiae found in Wilder’s body after his death suggests direct compression of the neck.

9:16 a.m. — Analysis from Dr. Dakil was instrumental in charges being brought in the case of Wilder’s death. “The autopsy, while suspicious for homicide, was ruled undetermined,” Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie said in October 2020. “Dr. Dakil provided us some very important key medical evidence, and she also helped tie the forensic evidence together.”

9:15 a.m. — Dr. Suzanne Dakil is an assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at UT Southwestern Medical Center. She is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics in child abuse, a member of the REACH at Children’s Medical Center, and the director of the Child Abuse Fellowship at UT Southwestern.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as the capital murder trial of James Staley in connection to Wilder McDaniel’s death takes place at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas.