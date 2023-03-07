FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — The capital murder trial of James Irven Staley, III, for the death of 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel, is set to continue with testimony on the seventh day of proceedings at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Tarrant County.

Tuesday, March 7, 2023, marks the seventh day of testimony in the trial, which began on Monday, February 27, 2023. On Monday, March 6, and at the beginning of testimony on Tuesday, March 7, Amber McDaniel, Wilder’s mother, took the witness stand.

A running live blog of Tuesday’s testimony can be found below. This story will be updated frequently as testimony and cross-examination of various witnesses progress.

10:59 a.m. — Dr. Hastings testified that the toxicology report on Wilder came back showing no drugs or alcohol were present, even from over-the-counter medicines. Dr. Hastings said there were no causes of death that could be found in Wilder’s toxicology report.

10:58 a.m. — Dr. Hastings testified that there were no diseases present, no heart defects, or any other defects that could’ve caused his death. Dr. Hastings testified that there was no natural explanation for Wilder’s death.

10:57 a.m. — Dr. Hastings testified that an x-ray was performed on Wilder’s body during the autopsy. He testified that no signs of old fractures or breaks were present. He said no signs that were consistent with a fall were found during Wilder’s autopsy.

10:55 a.m. — Dr. Hastings testified that Wilder McDaniel had no skull fractures, brain contusions, brain swelling, or brain hemorrhaging, all of which you’d expect to see if the death was caused by a fall.

10:52 a.m. — Dr. Hastings testified about the internal injuries found during Wilder’s autopsy. He noted multiple areas of hemorrhages on the right side of the forehead. Dr. Hastings testified he knew that Wilder was found on the floor by his crib, so the autopsy was important to determine if he could rule out or rule in a fall as the cause of death.

10:49 a.m. — Dr. Hastings testified that petechiae were found in the eyes and on the face. Dr. Hastings noted some bruisings on Wilder’s extremities as well as on Wilder’s head. Dr. Hastings noted a small abrasion on Wilder’s head. Dr. Hastings testified that when this case was presented to him, it was a potential homicide.

10:45 a.m. — Dr. Hastings noted to the jury that Wilder had very prominent petechiae, and said it was “certainly very suspicious for an asphyxial death.”

10:44 a.m. — Dr. Hastings explains petechiae to the jury as ruptured vessels. They can often be non-specific findings, and there are plenty of innocent explanations. Dr. Hastings explains there are also non-innocent explanations for petechiae, such as strangulation and smothering deaths, “such as placing a pillow over someone’s face.”

10:42 a.m. — Prosecutor Lisa Tanner asked Dr. Hastings about the bruises on Wilder’s body. Dr. Hastings said the bruising found on Wilder’s body wasn’t consistent with any of the child abuse cases he’s seen in the past.

10:39 a.m. — Dr. Hastings continued to expand upon his findings during his initial observation of Wilder McDaniel’s body. He noted the injuries to the inside of Wilder’s lips.

10:35 a.m. — Dr. Hastings testified that nothing about Wilder’s body jumped out at him initially as a cause of death. He testified that the presence of petechiae was the first thing that caught his attention, but it wasn’t an obvious indicator of a cause of death.

10:32 a.m. — Dr. Hastings testified that he performed the autopsy on Jason Wilder McDaniel in December 2018. Dr. Hastings testified that he was in a diaper when he was presented. He said Wilder weight 34 pounds and was 38 inches tall at the time his autopsy was performed.

10:25 a.m. — Prosecutor Lisa Tanner asks Dr. Hastings the number of autopsies he’s performed, and Dr. Hastings answered that he’s conducted around 3,000 autopsies in his career. He then clarifies the differences between types of death.

10:20 a.m. — The State, represented by Prosecutor Lisa Tanner, call Dr. Stephen Hastings, a medical examiner from the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas, Texas, to take the stand.

10:19 a.m. — Gillespie asks Bea Staley if her brother is manipulative, and she says, “Yes.” With that, the witness is dismissed.

The defense passes the witness back to the State.

10:17 a.m. — Defense attorney Terri Moore asked Staley’s sister if they are estranged. She responds that she will always love her brother. Moore asks Bea Staley if she’s writing a book about “her messed-up childhood” and if this court appearance would be a “good chapter” for the book.

The State passes the witness to defense attorney Terri Moore.

10:14 a.m. — Gillespie asks Bea Staley’s sister to read a group text exchange that includes James Staley. Staley is aggressive toward his sister. It is apparent they are estranged. The text exchange ends with Staley saying, “Your response. is actually worse than asphyxiating.”

10:06 a.m. — Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie calls Bea Staley to the stand. When asked to state her name for the jury, she bursts into tears. She testified that James Staley is her older brother.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as the capital murder trial of James Staley in connection to Wilder McDaniel’s death takes place at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas.